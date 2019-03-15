Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC told to divorce G40 members

by Mandla Ndlovu
Journalist Mr Brighton Musonza has called upon the leadership of MDC Alliance to disassociate themselves from the former member of a ZANU PF faction known as the G40.

G40 was fronted by Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwawo.

"While it's understandable there is evidence of converging political interests of the MDC Alliance and G40, if had my way I would advise the former to keep itself away from Jonathan Moyo et al. That lot is used to a culture of Zanu PF politics and forever remain Zanu PF,"Musonza said.

Since his escape from the bloody coup in November 2017 Prof. Moyo started supporting Nelson Chamisa and was one of the active online campaigners as the country moved towards elections.

Recently Professor Jonathan Moyo revealed that he had talks with MDC Vice President Morgan Komichi to understand the extent of the January state-sponsored violence following violent protests.

On Sunday Prof. Moyo invited Kasaukuwere to join in the fight to support Chamisa's allegedly 2018 Presidential victory.

"The best way of challenging this unreformable monster called ZANU PF, run by the unrepentant evil gukurahundists led by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, is to support the people whose popular will expressed on 30 July 2018 was murderously stolen by the Army on 1 August 2018." Prof Moyo said.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days