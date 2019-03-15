Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 secs ago | Views
The Opposition Movement for Democratic Change held a Business Dinner over the weekend in Coventry, United Kingdom.


The Dinner was attended by high ranking officials including Dr.Nkululeko Sibanda, Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Elliot Pfebve, Business Trade Attaché Europe, Ireland and the United Kingdom and Midlands Senator Lillian Timveous.

Thanking the delegates Pfebve said, "The MDC Business and Trade office is grateful to the delegates who graced the business dinner event at Hilton Hotel. I am glad to report that the event was oversubscribed. We appreciate your continued support as we roll over investment & business shows internationally.

"We have investment opportunities in MDC led cities and towns in Zimbabwe in service delivery and infrastructure development.

"Those interested in joining the Investment & Business Consortium please contact me. MDC local government moving into smart cities agenda, first class service delivery, wealth and job creation!"





Source - Byo24News

