Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF National Youth League executive has mobilised party members to donate towards assisting victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge, Manicaland province.
Zanu PF Youth League National Secretary for Administration, Tendai Chirau said they are going to mobilise more resources in support of the cyclone victims.
"Let us all as youths assist our people in Chimanimani with anything that we can give," he said.
The members who mobilised the resources confirmed that more material is coming through a victim's desk created at the party headquarters.
Meanwhile, Chivi Rural District Council Chairman, Dr Killer Zivhu said they have already launched #MyNationFirstMeSecond campaign by mobilising all people to donate to the affected families in Manicaland province.
"This is not about politics, religion, colour or creed but it is about us as a nation. For once, let us be united as Zimbabweans and give a hand towards this disaster," he said.
The situation in Chimanimani and Chipinge is dire with the government making efforts to rescue the marooned victims.
Source - zbc