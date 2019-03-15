Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF National Youth League executive has mobilised party members to donate towards assisting victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge, Manicaland province.

Zanu PF Youth League National Secretary for Administration, Tendai Chirau said they are going to mobilise more resources in support of the cyclone victims.

"Let us all as youths assist our people in Chimanimani with anything that we can give," he said.

The members who mobilised the resources confirmed that more material is coming through a victim's desk created at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Chivi Rural District Council Chairman, Dr Killer Zivhu said they have already launched #MyNationFirstMeSecond campaign by mobilising all people to donate to the affected families in Manicaland province.

"This is not about politics, religion, colour or creed but it is about us as a nation. For once, let us be united as Zimbabweans and give a hand towards this disaster," he said.

The situation in Chimanimani and Chipinge is dire with the government making efforts to rescue the marooned victims.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

30 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

33 mins ago | 81 Views

New dispensation rejects corruption

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

1 hr ago | 1052 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

3 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

3 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

3 hrs ago | 1416 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

4 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

4 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 4517 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

4 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Food for PFee

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

5 hrs ago | 8287 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

5 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

6 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

6 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

6 hrs ago | 5938 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

6 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

6 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

6 hrs ago | 1130 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

6 hrs ago | 900 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Warriors kit ready

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

7 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

7 hrs ago | 201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days