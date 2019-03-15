Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The European Union Commission has announced it had released an emergency package of €3.5 million to assist the victims of Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: "The EU stands in solidarity with all those people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Just hours after the Cyclone's impact, we are making emergency aid available to address the pressing humanitarian needs and to boost the local response efforts. In addition, we are sending our technical experts on the ground and our Copernicus satellite system has been activated to identify needs and help our humanitarian partners and the local authorities in their response."

EU Commission explained that the funding will be used to provide logistical support to reach affected people, emergency shelter, hygiene, sanitation, and health care. Out of the aid package, based on needs, €2 million will be provided in Mozambique, €1 million in Malawi and €0.5 million in Zimbabwe.

Cyclone Idai has claimed close to 100 confirmed lives in Zimbabwe and about a thousand in Mozambique.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

21 mins ago | 107 Views

Crime in Harare increases

28 mins ago | 54 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

57 mins ago | 232 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

2 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

3 hrs ago | 1037 Views

New dispensation rejects corruption

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 2586 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

4 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

5 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

5 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

5 hrs ago | 1920 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

6 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

6 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 6160 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

6 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Food for PFee

6 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

6 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

7 hrs ago | 10177 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

7 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

8 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

8 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

8 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

8 hrs ago | 6912 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

8 hrs ago | 633 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

8 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

8 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

8 hrs ago | 1257 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

8 hrs ago | 1018 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

Warriors kit ready

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

8 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days