Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Crime in Harare increases

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
There appears to have been a major increase in crime, including violent crime, in Harare, judging by reports received by Safeguard Security from its customers and other sources.

In an update to customers, Safeguard said that the number of incidents of theft or attempted theft or robbery in Harare reported to it in February was almost double that for the same period last year.

"Outside of the fact that the number of incidents has doubled, a concern is the increase in the number of more potentially violent crimes being reported generally," the update said.

Although Safeguard emphasised that these were only the incidents that had come to its notice, it seems likely that the upsurge in such incidents reported to Safeguard reflects a general increase in thefts and robberies in the capital city.

The update attributed the increase in the number of incidents chiefly to crime targeting retailers in the Harare city area and a "rash of incidents in Southerton".

"Other areas that stand out include numerous reports of theft from motor vehicles as well as theft of gate motors – five in one night in Emerald Hill," the update said.

Potentially violent crime was not limited to Harare. Armed home intrusions or robberies were recorded in Marondera and Gweru, as well as in the Harare suburbs of Emerald Hill, Mount Pleasant, Milton Park, and Greendale.

There were also two attacks on women out walking in the afternoon in Mount Pleasant and Emerald Hill.

"These are not good signs and sadly there seems to be little hope of any immediate solution to these types of crimes in the current environment," the Safeguard update said.

"Give your security serious thought. Review security at home and work. Be more cautious when away from home. Don't hold or carry cash if at all possible and make use of your security systems," the update said.

In most of the break-in incidents recorded by Safeguard in February intruders fled from the scene, often empty handed, after the alarm went off. However, there were some incidents where an alarm system was installed but had not been armed or where there was no alarm coverage in the area where the theft occurred.

Safeguard reminded its rapid response customers that they can download the Safeguard SOS app so that if they find themselves in difficulties when away from home, they can obtain assistance.
The app uses Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking technology to pinpoint their location if they press the security panic button, medical emergency button or roadside assistance button.

Safeguard phones the customer who has pressed the security or roadside assistance button and renders appropriate assistance.

The medical emergency button is responded to in Harare by Ace Air and Ambulance which provides ambulance services to Safeguard rapid response customers who press this button in a medical emergency at their alarmed premises.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

41 mins ago | 230 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

1 hr ago | 706 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

3 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

3 hrs ago | 1257 Views

New dispensation rejects corruption

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 2962 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

5 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

6 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

6 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

6 hrs ago | 2051 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

6 hrs ago | 4081 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

7 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 6576 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

7 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Food for PFee

7 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

7 hrs ago | 10727 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

8 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

9 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

9 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

9 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

9 hrs ago | 7143 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

9 hrs ago | 1299 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

9 hrs ago | 1049 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Warriors kit ready

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

9 hrs ago | 320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days