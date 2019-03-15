Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In March 2018 President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a list on companies that engaged in illicit financial flows externalized through non repatriation of export proceeds.The much-hyped list came hot on the heels of Mnangagwa's threats that those who were found guilty will be heavily dealt with.He also gave a three months grace period for the companies to return the money."On individual cases of corruption, every case must be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws. There should be no sacred cows. My government will have zero tolerance towards corruption and this has already begun. Those affected are thus encouraged to take advantage of the three-month moratorium to return the illegally externalized funds and assets in order to avoid the pain and ignominy of being visited by the long arm of the law," President Mnangagwa said.It's one year down the l8ine and no arrest concerning the case has been, nor any update of investigations and not even an update on which company brought back the money before the grace period elapsed.Political analysts say the inaction by President Mnangagwa reveals his true nature as one of the people involved in corruption.Political Analyst Fortune Mlalazi said, "When the list was announced we said it that he won't do anything. He is the godfather of corruption and with Mugabe, they are the architects of the corruption bedeviling our country. So it was very unlikely to see a thief seeking to persecute accused persons."Top of the list was a company owned by Mutumwa Mawere African Associated Mines which was accused of externalizing $62 million.