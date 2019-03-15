Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Matabeleland South Province is on the run after allegedly stabbing his friend with an okapi knife several times on the head leading to his death.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Nkosilathi Ncube (23) of Dwaleni Village stabbed Ashton Ncube (18) of Ndabankulu Village on Tuesday last week.He said Ashton later died on Saturday at around 11AM while he was admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).More to follow...