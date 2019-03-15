Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

ETHANOL producer, Greenfuel has deployed massive earth-moving machinery that is working round the clock to ensure that the badly damaged Tanganda-Chipinge road becomes trafficable today.In an interview at Rutengeni along the Chipinge-Tanganda road, where he was assessing the extent of damage, Greenfuel owner, Mr Billy Rautenbach said machinery and resources needed to repair the badly damaged roads were readily available."I came here to assess the extent of damage and as we speak, machinery and other resources needed to repair the roads are on their way."We will be able to fix this damaged part of the road in a day or two. The damage was a result of poor drainage, and we only need to remove the debris and replace it with stones and soil. We will then move to other areas, especially in Chimanimani," said Mr Rautenbach.More to follow.....