Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

Cyclone Idai which has so far claimed 98 lives in Manicaland has united Zimbabweans from all walks of life as they come together to find ways of assisting the affected families.Several people are yet to be accounted and property worth millions of dollars was destroyed by the heavy rains.Politicians, corporates, celebrities and individuals have come together to make donations and wish the affected families well. Total Fitness Gym members, trainers and staffers have not stood by as the nation comes together.This comes at a time when President Mnangagwa is visiting Manicaland to acquaint himself with the extend of the damage caused by the cyclone. Ordinary Zimbabweans took to social media to pay their condolences to those who lost their lives and wishing well to the injured.More to follow...