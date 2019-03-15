Latest News Editor's Choice


G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo extended an invitation to Saviour Kasukuwere to join him in the fight against ZANU-PF after the later appeared to say he is now prepared to fight the Mnangagwa regime head-on.

"The best way of challenging this unreformable monster called Zanu-PF, run by the unrepentant evil Gukurahundists led by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, is to support the people whose popular will expressed on 30 July 2018 was murderously stolen by the Army on 1 August 2018," Moyo said to Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere had earlier on threatened to fight ZANU-PF after media reported that the state wanted to attach his property because the lawmaker had skipped bail.

"I said it will be rough, but it's gonna be rougher but thereafter we will have a ZW we all want. This monopoly and idiocy shall be challenged. With or without, 2 023 is coming. Tatamba zvakwana!" Kasukuwere had threatened.

Amidst reports that the ruling party was shaken by Kasukuwere threats, President Mnangagwa ally and Information and Publicity Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has said former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere's anger over the attachment of his property by the state is correct but misdirected.

Mutodi advised Kasukuwere to stop directing his anger at President Emmerson Mnangagwa since the administration was merely implementing what the law stipulated.

Source - zwnews

