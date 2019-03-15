Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

by ZimLive
49 secs ago | Views
A Zambian energy drink has been banned in Zimbabwe after regulators found it contains a dangerous pharmaceutical component that can cause blindness or heart failure.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), in a public notice on Tuesday, said it was advising Zimbabweans to "avoid buying and consuming Natural Power SX High Energy Drink."

The energy drink, which is marketed as an aphrodisiac, was also banned in Uganda reportedly after a man who consumed it experienced a six-hour erection, an irregular heartbeat and heavy sweating.

"Following a series of laboratory tests, the Authority has found Natural Power SX High Energy Drink to contain an active pharmaceutical component, sildenafil, which can have adverse impact on health such as loss of vision, loss of hearing and heart problems, which can be fatal," MCAZ said in a statement.

The MCAZ said with the help of the police it had seized a large consignment of the energy drink destined for Zimbabwean shops and supermarkets.

Natural Power SX High Energy Drink, the MCAZ said, also carries "unproven medical claims of increasing male libido, being an aphrodisiac and a performance booster."

Shops and individuals that continue to stock, distribute or sell Natural Power SX High Energy Drink will be prosecuted for "endangering public health."

The energy drink is produced by Revin Zambia Limited, a Ndola-based company which maintains that the drink is safe.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

8 secs ago | 0 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

11 mins ago | 20 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

17 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa pays Special Olympics team surprise visit

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

21 mins ago | 38 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

40 mins ago | 174 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 3888 Views

Crime in Harare increases

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

5 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

5 hrs ago | 1522 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

6 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

6 hrs ago | 1461 Views

New dispensation rejects corruption

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

7 hrs ago | 813 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 3989 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

8 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

9 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

9 hrs ago | 4109 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

9 hrs ago | 2312 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

9 hrs ago | 4742 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

10 hrs ago | 4172 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

10 hrs ago | 7614 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

10 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Food for PFee

10 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

10 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

10 hrs ago | 12611 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

10 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

11 hrs ago | 5825 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

11 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

11 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

12 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

12 hrs ago | 7718 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days