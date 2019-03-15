Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
SOME 300 dead victims of last week's deadly Cyclone Idai in Manicaland have been washed away into neighbouring Mozambique where they have been spotted floating by villagers.

This was said by Local Government Minister July Moyo at a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare Tuesday.

The disaster that hit the country from Friday last week killed nearly a hundred locals with more reportedly still missing.

In his comments, Moyo said some locals were being contacted by villagers from Rusitu, a Zimbabwean area and those in neighbouring Mozambique informing them of the shock situation.




Source - newzimbabwe

