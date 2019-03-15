Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Cyclone Idai has negatively impacted on the transportation of wheat from Mozambique into the country, with 100 trucks stuck at Beira due to poor road network, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has said.

Some of the wheat was also affected by the rains, compromising its quality.

In an interview after appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Climate and Water, GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said wheat importation has also not been spared by the adverse weather. He said GMAZ was making efforts to ensure the wheat comes into the country and avert bread shortages.

"The main ports have been damaged and this is causing logistical challenges. We have 100 trucks of wheat we are supposed to receive from Beira. We have a ship docking at Maputo and we want to load the wheat to Chiqualaquala, then ferry it into Zimbabwe via Rutenga," he said.

Mr Musarara said there has been limited supplies of wheat and bakers are getting around 45 percent of their requirements. Commenting on why the country was importing another type of wheat for bread, Mr Musarara said the move was taken to improve the quality of the local bread.

"Any wheat can make bread depending on the quality required.

"We mix our wheat with the imported one to improve the quality of our flour and the bread," he said.

Some legislators recently challenged agriculture researchers to come up with varieties that can make bread rather than rely on imports. Another bakery in Gweru is also making bread from the local wheat.

Mr Musarara and other millers had appeared before Parliament to furnish the committee on the support provided by Government towards the procurement of grain and wheat.

The committee chairperson Mayor Wadyajena said the millers had not brought all the required information and said they should first compile all the required information before they return to give their oral evidence.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Build to live not just stay

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

57 mins ago | 108 Views

Fired worker kills employer

58 mins ago | 100 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

58 mins ago | 63 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

59 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso still without captain

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

6 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

6 hrs ago | 2268 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

6 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

6 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

6 hrs ago | 1395 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

6 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

6 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

9 hrs ago | 2456 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

9 hrs ago | 5396 Views

Crime in Harare increases

10 hrs ago | 1675 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

10 hrs ago | 1836 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

12 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

12 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

12 hrs ago | 3887 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 4912 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

13 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

14 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

14 hrs ago | 2532 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

15 hrs ago | 5331 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

15 hrs ago | 4611 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

15 hrs ago | 8291 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

15 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Food for PFee

15 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

15 hrs ago | 1512 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

16 hrs ago | 14016 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days