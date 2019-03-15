Latest News Editor's Choice


Joana Mamombe in the dock

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago
Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe (MDC-Alliance), who is facing charges of subversion, yesterday appeared in court, with her lawyer indicating his intention to file an application for the temporary release of her passport.

Mamombe's legal practitioner Mr Jeremiah Bhamu informed the court that he will file the application today.

Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa deferred the matter to April 8. It is the State's case that on January 14, Mamombe held a Press conference at Civic Centre in Marlborough, Harare, where she urged people to overthrow the Government.

Mamombe, together with members of her constituency, planned to join hands with other trade unions to coerce and invite people in her constituency to overthrow a constitutionally-elected Government.

She allegedly urged members of her constituency to resort to civil disobedience and demonstrations to shut down Zimbabwe in response to an alleged public outcry over fuel price increases and high cost of living.

The court heard that between January 14 and 16, and in response to Mamombe's presser, there were violent protests in the country, it is alleged.

Source - the herald

