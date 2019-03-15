Latest News Editor's Choice


Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A 21-YEAR-OLD young woman from Mberengwa was allegedly fatally stabbed by her stepfather with a kitchen knife for intervening in a fight between him and her mother.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the alleged murder of Tariro Shumba by her stepfather Aaron Moyo (44) on Sunday at Maromo Village, Chief Mataga at around 9pm.

She said police have since launched a manhunt for Moyo who allegedly fled the scene after committing the crime.

"Police in Mberengwa are investigating a case of murder where a 44-year-old male adult stabbed his 21–year-old step daughter to death with a kitchen knife.

"The incident occurred on Sunday at Maromo Village under Chief Mataga in Mberengwa.

"Circumstances are that on the day in question and at around 9pm, the accused Aaron Moyo came home and found his wife Colletta Ncube (38) asleep," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Moyo allegedly woke his wife up and ordered her to leave the bedroom for as yet unknown reasons.

"Moyo ordered Ncube to go to the bedroom in which Tariro was sleeping. It is alleged that Moyo followed his wife armed with a kitchen knife asking her to leave the homestead," she said. Asst Insp Mukwende said a misunderstanding arose between the two before Tariro intervened.

"Moyo picked a log and hit Tariro several times all over her body before the later and her mother ran away from the homestead with the accused in hot pursuit. Moyo caught Tariro, stabbed her twice on the left arm and once on the left shoulder before fleeing from the scene," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Ncube returned some minutes later and found her daughter bleeding profusely and she died on the spot. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and took Tariro's body to Musume Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Source - the herald

