9 cheat death after kombi crash

NINE people including the driver escaped death when a kombi broke a ball joint and overturned along Luveve Road in Bulawayo.Eight people who were in the kombi as well as a pupil who was walking to school were injured. The pupil was hit by a stone during the accident.Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident which happened at about 7:30AM on Monday near Entumbane Complex."The 28-year-old driver was driving from town to Luveve suburb when he lost control of the vehicle due to a technical glitch. Seven passengers on board and the driver were injured," he said."A school child who was walking alongside the road was also injured from a stone hit by the vehicle. When the commuter omnibus was struggling to stop, a stone flew from underneath the vehicle and hit the boy, who also sustained some injuries."Insp Ncube said the injured persons were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition.He urged drivers and road users to exercise caution and always observe road rules to avoid unnecessary accidents. When reporters arrived at the accident scene, those injured had been ferried to hospital.An eyewitness said as the kombi was approaching the robots, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered to the other lane before overturning and plunging into a trench which is about two metres from the road."I saw the kombi approaching the robots and all of a sudden I saw it swerving to the other lane, luckily there was no oncoming traffic. The kombi overturned and fell into the trench. At least no one died," said an eyewitness.