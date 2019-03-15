How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The leader of the Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi prophesied the destructive Cyclone Idai that has left more than a hundred people dead in Zimbabwe and hundreds missing.In a Facebook post on 1 October 2017, Sovi said, "I saw a huge tragedy that destroyed a lot of vegetation. It was all over the news. It had never happened before, it's a tragedy."He encouraged Christians to pray for the nation of Zimbabwe.Cyclone Idai has been described by the United Nations as the worst ever disaster to strike the southern hemisphere.More than 2.6 million people could be affected across Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.On Tuesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa travelled to Manicaland to assess the damage that has been caused by the cyclone so as to know the extent of the intervention needed.Contacted for comment Prophet Sovi said, "God is always speaking but people are never listening. A Prophet's primary function is to act as a Watch Man. A Watch Man warns you of what is coming."Prophet Sovi, who is the spiritual son of Emeritus Uebert Angel, leads a growing church that has a presence in Southern Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.He is known for issuing prophecies that come to pass and rare miracles which include healings of incurable diseases and resurrections.