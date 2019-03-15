Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Water shortage to increase in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The City of Harare is yet to experience a massive shortage of water due to unavailability of water treatment chemicals.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Harare City Council announced that they will be changing the current water rationing schedule because their suppliers are not able to transport the chemicals from Beira.

"The water rationing schedule in circulation has been suspended because the city does not have adequate water treatment chemicals to produce water that meets the schedule demand. Our suppliers are failing to bring in the chemicals from Beira (Mozambique) due to the effects of Cyclone Idai that has affected the supply routes." The Council said.

The local authority further said efforts to get the chemicals for a local supplier were thwarted by electricity challenges.

"One of our local suppliers is facing electricity challenges and is therefore unable to deliver our orders. We will re-advertise the rationing schedule once the situation improves. "

Harare City Council is prone to cholera and other water-borne diseases to lack of chemicals to clean water.  



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

18 mins ago | 91 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

24 mins ago | 225 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

24 mins ago | 53 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

25 mins ago | 82 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

26 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

26 mins ago | 85 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

26 mins ago | 73 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

27 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

29 mins ago | 110 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

29 mins ago | 47 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

30 mins ago | 26 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

32 mins ago | 32 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

34 mins ago | 23 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

35 mins ago | 29 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

36 mins ago | 48 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

37 mins ago | 39 Views

Zesa gets new board

38 mins ago | 44 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

39 mins ago | 35 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

1 hr ago | 998 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Build to live not just stay

9 hrs ago | 1515 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 3157 Views

Fired worker kills employer

9 hrs ago | 3143 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

9 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Bosso still without captain

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

9 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

9 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

12 hrs ago | 5400 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

12 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5656 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 816 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

14 hrs ago | 1970 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days