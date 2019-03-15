Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa gets new board

by Staff reporter
ENERGY and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday announced a new seven-member ZESA board, and directed the members to superintend over the rebundling of the power utility, fight corruption and ensure a steady power supply.

Former Cottco managing director Mr Collins Chihuri will chair the board, while Ministry of Energy and Power Development acting permanent secretary Engineer Benson Munyaradzi will represent the ministry on the board.

The other board members are Ms Jacqueline Sande, Mr Trust Chifamba, Mr Hussein Omar, Mrs Cathrine Befura and Mr Thomas Timire.

"We meet at a watershed moment as Zesa embarks on a journey to be re-engineered and rebundled into a single entity," sad Dr Gumbo, while addressing the board members and the press in Harare yesterday.

Dr Gumbo said the new board was leaner than it ordinarily would have been, given that it is a single board to oversee the rebundling process and also ensure that the power utility is managed as one entity, and potentially bring efficiencies. He said the board should look at the structure of ZESA, with a view to streamlining it to ensure it is not "top heavy".

"You come to ZESA at a time when the company is marking four years of stable power supply and is in the throes of undertaking perhaps one of the biggest capital projects in the country since independence — the Hwange Expansion Project — at a cost of US$1,4 billion, which comes soon after the completion of the Kariba project," he said.

Source - the herald

