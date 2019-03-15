Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa wants his legislators to push for capacitation and reform of the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Idai.

He said there was need to ensure that the DCP has sufficient funds to procure its own reaction equipment and improve its disaster awareness and response ability.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government - widely condemned for its slow response to Cyclone Idai - said yesterday it had reacted swiftly to the disaster and was on ground to coordinate rescue efforts, with security agencies  busy  trying to open access routes and save the marooned.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi said State media had given plenty of advance warning of the cyclone, which left 89 dead over 100 missing and thousands of others destitute.

He said government did not have the capacity to evacuate everyone.

"Warnings were issued to people through the meteorological services department and those residing in affected areas were supposed to seek shelter in safer zones, but you know people normally do not want to leave their homes. Government did not have enough to vacate everyone," Mutodi said.

The government public defence came after three days of criticism of its relief effort, including a rebuke from the main opposition who said hundreds died because government had been slow to act.

Civil society, parliamentarians and foreign aid groups have criticised the government's handling of the crisis as slow and unresponsive, a view echoed by many bitter cyclone survivors in the hardest-hit Manicaland area.

But government said it had held an emergency meeting and dispatched ministers including Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister July Moyo. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement minister and acting Defence minister Perrance Shiri, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza and Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza to oversee the relief effort after the cyclone.

Days after one of Zimbabwe's biggest cyclone disasters, some people affected by the cyclone are yet to receive help from the government, or international or local aid groups.

Damage to bridges and roads was said to be hampering delivery of aid, with little or no relief reaching isolated areas.

The main opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa, who visited the disaster-hit-areas of Chipinge and Chimanimani yesterday, accused the Mnangagwa government of being "deaf and dumb" to pleas to prepare for the cyclone.

Chamisa, through his spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda, said the disaster should not have claimed so many lives considering that warnings about the cyclone were issued well in advance.

"A disaster that you are warned about 48 hours in advance should have killed far fewer people, given its magnitude. There should not have been a rescue effort. There should have been an evacuation exercise," he said, adding he will "also assist some of those in need of food and blankets."

"We must pray for our country," he said.

The opposition party has appealed to all Zimbabweans to use all means necessary to help the victims.

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has also questioned the Civil Protection Unit(CPU)'s response to natural disasters, suggesting that more should have been done besides warnings given.

CPU issued a statement and sent people messages advising them to take precaution, citing increased risk of flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure.

"If CPU is failing to be effective in the midst of the current disaster despite the warnings, what is the point? What measures did they take to predict, prepare for and reduce the effects of cyclone Idai? If they're under resourced have they presented a budget to fiscus for funds?" Mliswa said.

Election Resource Centre (ERC) boss Tawanda Chimhini said after similar disasters that the country has experienced, government should have put in place measures to ensure that lives are not lost where avoidable.

"A lot of these disasters that we have faced are disasters that could be managed if proper efforts are made. The current situation that Zimbabweans are going through is really unfortunate and we don't want to politicise the whole process but I think being fully prepared for future disasters such as these should be a priority.

"It is only essential for government to say in the event of this happening again, we have put certain measures in place. A lot of us knew that the cyclone was coming but what did we do? That should underline the principle for accountability," Chimhini said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Zesa gets new board

3 mins ago | 1 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

27 mins ago | 39 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

52 mins ago | 588 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2911 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3878 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1902 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

13 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2761 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6023 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1921 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

17 hrs ago | 2197 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

19 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

20 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5695 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

20 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

22 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

22 hrs ago | 4622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days