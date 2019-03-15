Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
High-profile figures are among the list of 133 people who have been nominated for interviews to become commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Following the resignation of ZACC chairman Mr Job Whabira and his entire team in January, the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSROs) invited members of the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the Commission.

The CSRO today published a list of the people for potential commissioners, which attracted a torrent of nominations from politicians, lawyers, academia, journalists and police officers. The CSROS will in due course invite objections from the public before it conducts public interviews with the nominees.

Former editor of The Herald Tommy Sithole and former editor of the Chronicle and Daily News Geoffrey Nyarota are on the list, which has nominations cutting across all sectors of the economy.

The list also includes prominent politicians and former legislators Mr Gabriel Chaibva, Mr Tongai Matutu, Ms Jessie Majome and Mr Blessing Chebundo. Former magistrates Mr Never Katiyo, Mr Wilbert Mandinde, Ms Caroline Chigumira and Mr Vakayi Chikwekwe have also been nominated. Mr Chinyoka Advocate Michael Majuru leads a cast of lawyers and former prosecutors seeking appointment to the Commission. These include Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, former Dynamos secretary-general Mr Brian Kashangura, Mr Mehluli Tshuma, Adv Greyson Nyoni and Mr Tichie Garagbwa.

From the academia, Professor James Kurasha and Prof Simon Mukwembi and Mr Joseph Kurebwa are the notables among the nominations. Members from the disbanded anti-graft commission comprising Dr Nanette Silukhuni, Mrs Christine Fundira, Mr Denford Chirindo, Ms Cathy Muchechetere and Mr Boyana Ndou are seeking to bounce back following their nomination.

Other prominent figures among the long list are Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Ambassador James Manzou, former Clerk of Parliament Mr Austin Zvoma, banker Mr James Mushore, former police officers Edmore Veterai and Ms Angeline Guvamombe, former GMB general manager Mr Albert Mandizha, Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust executive director John Makamure and musician Ms Shuvai Wutawunashe.

The chairman of the CSROs published the list of the nominated candidates in conformity with the guidelines of the committee of CSROs. He is now inviting members of the public to lodge objections, if any, to any of the nominated candidates. "The objections should be based on a very strong verifiable characters or other considerations that would be inconsistent with the appointment to the Commission," read the advert.

"The objections should be made in writing and lodged within seven days after publishing of the nominated candidates."

After the interviews, Parliament will submit a shortlist of at least 12 names to the President, from which he will select eight commissioners before appointing the chairman in consultation with the CSRO.

The Constitution stipulates that at least one of the commissioners be a lawyer with seven years' experience; one be an accountant with auditing competence and at least one commissioner should be a criminal investigator with at least 10 years' experience.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zesa gets new board

3 mins ago | 1 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

27 mins ago | 39 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

52 mins ago | 588 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2911 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3878 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1902 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

13 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2761 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6023 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1921 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

17 hrs ago | 2197 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

19 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

20 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5695 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

20 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

22 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

22 hrs ago | 4622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days