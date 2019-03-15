Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
INDIAN investors yesterday swarmed Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, expressing their interest to do business in Zimbabwe, with one of the leading vehicle manufacturing companies, Ashok Leyland, revealing its plans to set up a bus assembly unit in the country.

An impressive presentation by Minister Ndlovu, inviting firms to invest in Zimbabwe during the CII-Exim Bank conclave, won the hearts of the Indian business people, resulting in an overwhelming response.

Minister Ndlovu spent the greater part of yesterday locked up in meetings with companies willing to do business in Zimbabwe. Among the companies, Minister Ndlovu said, was Ashok Leyland, which wants to set up a bus assembly plant in Zimbabwe.

"Ashok Leyland approached me and we had a meeting where they expressed interest in establishing a plant to assemble buses in Zimbabwe," he said.

"They are keen to partner a Zimbabwean company in setting up the plant for buses and trucks.

"They even told me they have four-wheel-drive buses for our rough terrain." Minister Ndlovu said if the parties agree to the deal, it was likely to ease transport challenges in Zimbabwe and boost the economy.

Zimbabwe aims to become an upper-middle income economy by the year 2030. Minister Ndlovu also met Mr Nitin Netal, the director of an Indian energy firm called AVAADA, and he showed interest in setting up a solar plant in Zimbabwe.

"AVAADA are ready to set up a solar plant in the country and they indicated that they had enough funds for the project," he said. "They are yet to identify the cities and provinces to start the business.

"Some of their officers are already in Zimbabwe to carry out pre-feasibility studies. All they need is the Government's guarantee."

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company (Private) Limited Mr Saahil Patel said Zimbabwe had a conducive environment for business and that his company was ready to take up construction and mining work in the country.

"Zimbabwe has the largest pool of human capital in terms of engineering in Southern Africa, which is evidenced by the rate at which they are employed in neighbouring countries," he said. "I have had an opportunity to work with Zimbabwean engineers in Botswana.

They were so outstanding." Information communication technology company AARAV Solutions' head of operations Mr Kaifi Azad said they were prepared to set up some business in Zimbabwe.

SkipperSeil Limited marketing manager Mr Aman Mahendroo, whose company manufactures and repairs power transformers, said the firm was willing to open a factory in the country.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zesa gets new board

3 mins ago | 1 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

27 mins ago | 39 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

52 mins ago | 588 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2911 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3878 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1902 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

13 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2761 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6023 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1921 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

17 hrs ago | 2197 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

19 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

20 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5695 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

20 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

22 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

22 hrs ago | 4622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days