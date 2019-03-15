Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed an application for refusal of remand filed by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) president Peter Mtasa, secretary-general Japhet Moyo and #ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire. The three are accused of trying to subvert a constitutional government following the January 14-16 protests against fuel price hikes.

Mtasa and Moyo, who are represented by Alec Muchadehama and Mawarire by Tonderai Bhatasara had filed the application before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, saying the State was delaying their trial.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa successfully asked for postponement of the matter, saying the docket had been sent to the Prosecutor-General's Office for perusal.

But Bhatasara and Muchadehama told court that the State was not ready for trial.

Muchadehama said other suspects who were arrested during the same time with his clients had already been tried. He further told court that the State should give his clients trial dates like it did when it fast-tracked other public violence cases.

"The State said they need six weeks to complete the investigations and now it is more than six weeks. There is only one exhibit which is a video, but they are taking more than six weeks to investigate that video. The State was stampeding us to try public violence matters after just 30 minutes of the arrest, but now they are refusing to try our clients within that period," Muchadehama said.

However, Mugwagwa dismissed the application, saying the State had demonstrated to the court the progress they had made for the purpose of coming up with a trial date.

The matter was postponed to April 16.

Allegations are that on January 1, 2019, Mtasa, while working in connivance with Mawarire, recorded and published a video which went viral on all social media platforms.

It is the State's contention that the contents of the video were meant to subvert a constitutionally elected government. The allegations are that Mtasa and Mawarire were coercing Zimbabwean workers to boycott reporting for duty and encouraging civil disobedience or resistance to the law.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Zesa gets new board

5 mins ago | 3 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

29 mins ago | 43 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

54 mins ago | 613 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1414 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2925 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 5031 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3892 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5402 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 784 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1907 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

14 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2764 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6029 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1925 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

17 hrs ago | 2205 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

19 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

19 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

19 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

20 hrs ago | 4367 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5698 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

20 hrs ago | 2204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days