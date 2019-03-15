Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF Midlands Senator Flora Buka, has been taken to court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) over a
US$368 833 debt for electricity supplied at her Riverbend Farm, East Clare in Kwekwe.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility demanded, via the High Court, payment of the outstanding amount. The former minister in the then Vice-President Joice Mujuru's Office is yet to respond to the litigation.

According to the court papers, Buka is said to have failed, neglected and/or refused to settle the debts for her three electricity accounts being US$222 161, US$119 922 and US$26 749, respectively.

"The defendant (Buka) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) in the sum of US$368 833,48 as at March 4, 2019, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two," the power utility said in its declaration.

ZETDC further said, despite several letters of demands seeking Buka's co-operation, the former minister has reneged to fulfil her contractual obligation prompting the power utility to approach the court for recourse.

"The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5% per annum," ZETDC said.

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

