Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

by Staff reporter

BULILIMA West legislator, Dingimuzi Phuthi has bemoaned the absence of a referral hospital in the district which is putting lives of patients and pregnant women at risk.The district is serviced by clinics - mainly Ndolwane and Ntoli - which then refer critical patients to Plumtree District Hospital, which is about 100 kilometres away.The worst affected are expecting mothers, with some experiencing complications that require emergency surgery. The poor state of roads in the district also worsens the situation.Phuthi said Bulilima should benefit from government's health allocations."When government allocates resources it's forced to give them to Plumtree District Hospital because we don't have a hospital. Even when ambulances come they are handed over there. We want Bulilima to benefit from its own allocation and serve its people," he said."We have been lobbying for this hospital and we have also engaged the First Lady to help us with her voice so that we get this health institution. We have the facilities at Ndolwane Clinic which has been serving the people and has a doctor. There is all the infrastructure needed for setting up such a health facility. It's long overdue."Matabeleland South provincial medical officer, Rudo Chikodzore confirmed that plans were there to set up a district hospital in Bulilima."It has been part of the provincial plans to get a hospital for the district. What's required is confirmed allocation of land for the project," Chikodzore said.Government pledged to build a district hospital, but nothing has materialised.Last year at the official opening of Bango Clinic in Mangwe District, then Minister of Heath and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa promised to construct a hospital in Bulilima district.