Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
Two Chinhoyi men were jailed three years each by magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda for destroying a billboard with the portrait of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Darlington Willard Machemba (31) and Clifford Maleka (24) pleaded guilty to the charge of disturbing peace, security or order of the public.

The two pulled down, tore and burnt a billboard bearing the portrait of Mnangagwa during the January protests against fuel price hikes. They were arrested on January 15.

The two will each serve two years behind bars after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The billboard was valued at $6 000.

Zengeza Matura prosecuted.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

36 secs ago | 1 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

3 mins ago | 6 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zesa gets new board

9 mins ago | 5 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

33 mins ago | 56 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

58 mins ago | 690 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2966 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 689 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 5090 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1162 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3911 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 792 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1916 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 810 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

14 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2769 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6036 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1929 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

18 hrs ago | 2212 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days