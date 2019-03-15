Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Murewa have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed his younger brother after a misunderstanding over food.The suspect, Kudzanai Mandeya, of Mapfumo village under Chief Chikwaka in Juru, is on the run following the death of his younger brother Lowin (15), who he allegedly struck with a sharp object.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and appealed to the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspect."Police are appealing to the public who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspect. Anyone with any information should approach any nearest police station because we are eager to interview the suspect on allegations of murder," he said.According to police, on March 8, the suspect's father, Richard Mandeya (53), who resides in South Africa received a call from Lowin, who was complaining that Kudzanai had struck him with a brick on the face after they had argued over food.The following day, Mandeya returned home to reconcile his sons.On March 15, Mandeya discovered that some passports belonging to Lowin and his other son aged 10 were missing and confronted Kudzanai over the issue.An altercation ensued after the suspect denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the passports.At around 8pm, Mandeya, who was in his bedroom, heard some noise from his sons' bedroom and rushed to investigate.He discovered Lowin lying motionless on the bed and bleeding profusely from the head.His youngest son then told him that the suspect had used a sharp object to attack the deceased and fled.The incident was reported at Juru Police Station, who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Murewa District Hospital for a post-mortem.