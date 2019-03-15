Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Police in Murewa have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed his younger brother after a misunderstanding over food.

The suspect, Kudzanai Mandeya, of Mapfumo village under Chief Chikwaka in Juru, is on the run following the death of his younger brother Lowin (15), who he allegedly struck with a sharp object.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and appealed to the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

"Police are appealing to the public who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspect. Anyone with any information should approach any nearest police station because we are eager to interview the suspect on allegations of murder," he said.

According to police, on March 8, the suspect's father, Richard Mandeya (53), who resides in South Africa received a call from Lowin, who was complaining that Kudzanai had struck him with a brick on the face after they had argued over food.

The following day, Mandeya returned home to reconcile his sons.

On March 15, Mandeya discovered that some passports belonging to Lowin and his other son aged 10 were missing and confronted Kudzanai over the issue.
An altercation ensued after the suspect denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the passports.

At around 8pm, Mandeya, who was in his bedroom, heard some noise from his sons' bedroom and rushed to investigate.

He discovered Lowin lying motionless on the bed and bleeding profusely from the head.

His youngest son then told him that the suspect had used a sharp object to attack the deceased and fled.

The incident was reported at Juru Police Station, who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Murewa District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

1 min ago | 0 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

3 mins ago | 6 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zesa gets new board

9 mins ago | 5 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

33 mins ago | 57 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

58 mins ago | 690 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Fired worker kills employer

8 hrs ago | 2966 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

8 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Bosso still without captain

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

8 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

11 hrs ago | 5090 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

11 hrs ago | 1162 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3911 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 792 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

13 hrs ago | 1916 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 810 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

14 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

16 hrs ago | 2769 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

17 hrs ago | 6036 Views

Crime in Harare increases

17 hrs ago | 1929 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

17 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

18 hrs ago | 2212 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days