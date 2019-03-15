Headman leaves behind 35 children

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE headman Judah Kohomela, who died last week, was laid to rest at his homestead 90 kilometres west of Beitbridge town.Kohomela (81), died after a short illness during which he was admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is survived by his three wives, 35 children and 68 grandchildren."We have lost a real father in the real sense. He was a man who was keen to teach and a perfectionist. He was a real leader and this is a loss not only to us, but an entire community of Beitbridge," Rodney Mbedzi, a relative said.Mbedzi, who is also a councillor in Kohomela's ward 9 area, said the deceased had 29 kraalheads under his headmanship and had personal relationships with all people."The number of mourners here can tell you what type of a man he was. It's a pity he failed to access health facilities on time," another relative said pointing to the close to 800 mourners.Beitbridge West legislator Ruth Maboyi said Kohomela was a unifier and urged people in the ward to take a leaf from his humility and commitment to culture.Several civil servants led by Beitbridge district administrator Kilibone Ndou Mbedzi attended Kohomela's funeral where hundreds of villagers braved a chilly weather to send off the elderly headman.The headman was accorded a government-assisted burial.Chief Sitauze led mourners to Kohomela's final resting place.