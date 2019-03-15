Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Jailed MDC Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Tonderai Samhu, together with four accomplices, were finally granted $100 bail each to challenge their six-year jail sentence.

High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga ruled on Monday that the five — Samhu (34), Wonder Zuze (35), Beverly Mureya (41), Patris Dandajena (34) and Elisha Benjamin — were suitable candidates for bail.

The court ordered the five to continue residing at their Mvurwi homes, report every Monday at Mvurwi police and surrender their passports.

The five, who are being represented by Enerst Jena, were last month convicted by Bindura magistrate Vongai Guwuriro on charges of barricading roads and burning tyres in Mvurwi town.

It was the State's case that on January 14, the five mobilised people to gather at Mvurwi Community Hall the following day in protest against fuel price hikes.

On January 15, the five met at the agreed point and broke into song, beating drums and dancing.

The number of people swelled to about 150 and they then marched towards Rwizi Service Station, and later to the Mvurwi-Guruve Road, where they blocked the road with stones and worn-out tyres.

They blocked the intersection of Dawson Road and Birmingham Avenue using the wreckage of a Mercedes-Benz car.

Harare-Mvurwi and Mutorashanga highways were also blocked using council refuse bins, drainage pipes, electricity poles, stones and logs.

The convicts burnt tyres in the middle of the road, obstructing the free movement of people and threatened to torch vehicles passing by.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days