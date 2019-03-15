MDC MP seeks removal from remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe (MDC Alliance) yesterday notified the court that she would demand her removal from remand if she is not given a trial date on her next remand date.Mamombe, who was represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Obey Shava, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded her to April 8.She is facing charges of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government after addressing a Press conference during the January protests against fuel price hikes organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.The legislator is also appearing today before Mugwagwa after applying for the temporary release of her passport to enable her to travel out of the country.It is the State's case that on January 14, Mamombe held a Press conference in Marlborough and allegedly urged people to overthrow the government.She allegedly urged members of her constituency to resort to civil disobedience and demonstrations to shut down Zimbabwe in response to public outcry over fuel price hikes and the prevailing high cost of living.It is alleged that between January 14 and 16, and in response to Mamombe's call, there were violent protests in the country.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.