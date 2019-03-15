Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

by Staff reporter
ZIMRE Property Investment (Zimre) has completed construction of its $13 million shopping mall in Victoria Falls with the facility set to be opened to the public by the end of this month, an official has said.

"The official opening will be at the end of this month on the 26th. Everyone is busy at the moment trying to finish off whatever needs to be finished off, but we should be able to start trading as from April 1 . . .," managing director, Edison Muvingi told NewsDay.

He, however, could not be drawn to disclose the number of tenants the company had signed up to take up space at the mall.

Providing above 5 000 square metres of lettable space, the Sawanga Shopping Mall consists of 23 shops, banks, concept houses, food courts, restaurants, coffee shops, a service station and curio shops.

The mall is one of Zimre's major projects after it successfully converted Bulawayo's Nicoz House offices into a student accommodation complex.

Recently, the company's property manager, Stephen Kapfunde, told NewsDay that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed property concern has several projects lined up, including an office park in Borrowdale; a townhouse development in Westgate, Harare; Selbourne Park in Bulawayo; an industrial park in Bluff Hill, Harare, and a residential project in Victoria Falls.

Muvingi said the land for all these developments had already been acquired and the projects were at different stages of implementation.

Source - newsday

