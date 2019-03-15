BCC faces questions over lavish spending

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cash strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has set itself on a collision course with residents after it approved a plan to splash US$900 each per day on hotel accommodation for four council officials from Durban, South Africa during this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition.BCC will spend US$26 120 on food, accommodation, transport, attendance fees and personal gifts.More to follow....