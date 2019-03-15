Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
Cash strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has set itself on a collision course with residents after it approved a plan to splash US$900 each per day on hotel accommodation for four council officials from Durban, South Africa during this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition.

BCC will spend US$26 120 on food, accommodation, transport, attendance fees and personal gifts.

Source - Daily News

