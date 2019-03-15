Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube sees inflation - currently at 59% - declining to 10% by the end of the year.

He is banking on slowing down money supply, liberalisation of the exchange rate and other broader economic reforms, although it will "not be plain sailing" for the struggling southern African country, he says.

In February 2019, Zimbabwe's inflation rate shot up to 59.4% from 56.9% in January. In December 2018, it was 42.09%.

Foreign currency shortages and a thriving parallel market for Forex have been blamed for the steep rise in inflation in Zimbabwe, while shortages of some commodities have also seen prices creeping up.

However, Ncube is cautiously optimistic that inflation will fall down to 10% by the end of the year.

'Not plain sailing'

"As all Zimbabweans know, it has not been all plain sailing.

"The inflationary pressures we have faced have caused uncertainty and pain, and we have made dealing with this our number one concern," Ncube said in an economic update released on Tuesday.

Ncube highlighted that in a bid to address this, "We have pushed ahead in our efforts to narrow the fiscal deficit and slow down money supply growth, and we project inflation to slow down to below 10%" by the end of the current year.

Zimbabwe’s monetary policy has also been tweaked to include what the government is describing as the "liberalisation of our foreign currency market and discarding of the fixed 1:1 exchange rate" peg for RTGS Dollars and bond notes.

Cautious optimism

Zimbabwe is reforming parastatals and aims to raise an initial US$350m from the disposal of shares in government-controlled enterprises that include telcos TelOne, Telecel and NetOne as well as the Post Bank and Zimpost. It has targeted these enterprises for "immediate reforms", and work is already underway to identify transaction advisors.

According to Ncube, Harare reduced the public wage bill by cutting salaries of senior government officials by 5% across the board, retiring over 3 000 youth officers.

Other "unnecessary expenditure and 'perks'" for ministers and MPs, most notably the procurement of vehicles, were also halted.

These measures had helped lower monthly budget deficit from US$242m in November to a surplus of US$733m in December, and a provisional surplus of $113m for January, with the "overall picture so far (being) one of cautious optimism", Ncube said.

Source - Fin24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

12 mins ago | 56 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

18 mins ago | 151 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

19 mins ago | 40 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

19 mins ago | 46 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

20 mins ago | 67 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

21 mins ago | 59 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

22 mins ago | 75 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

23 mins ago | 19 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

23 mins ago | 81 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

24 mins ago | 37 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

24 mins ago | 20 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

26 mins ago | 24 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

30 mins ago | 39 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

30 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Zesa gets new board

33 mins ago | 32 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

33 mins ago | 29 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

57 mins ago | 98 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

1 hr ago | 953 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Build to live not just stay

8 hrs ago | 1501 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Fired worker kills employer

9 hrs ago | 3120 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

9 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Bosso still without captain

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

9 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

9 hrs ago | 194 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

12 hrs ago | 5342 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

12 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

12 hrs ago | 3585 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3641 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 3996 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5616 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 813 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

14 hrs ago | 1965 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 828 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days