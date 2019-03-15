Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa


Source - youtube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

16 mins ago | 79 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

21 mins ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

22 mins ago | 48 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

23 mins ago | 67 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

23 mins ago | 78 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

24 mins ago | 69 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

25 mins ago | 86 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

27 mins ago | 95 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

27 mins ago | 45 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

28 mins ago | 23 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

29 mins ago | 18 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

30 mins ago | 31 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

33 mins ago | 45 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Zesa gets new board

36 mins ago | 38 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

37 mins ago | 33 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

1 hr ago | 981 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Build to live not just stay

9 hrs ago | 1511 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Fired worker kills employer

9 hrs ago | 3132 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

9 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Bosso still without captain

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

9 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

12 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

12 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

13 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

13 hrs ago | 4009 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

13 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

13 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

14 hrs ago | 1969 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 829 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

14 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days