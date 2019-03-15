Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

News / National

by Parliement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NAMES OF CANDIDATES NOMINATED FOR THE ZIMBABWE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION (ZACC)The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 201 9, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders called the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the Commission. By the closing data 28 February 201 9, the Parliament of Zimbabwe had received 152 nominations.In conformity with the approved Guidelines, the Chairperson of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders hereby publishes names of the persons who were nominated as candidates.1. BOTOMANI GIBSON, MR.2. CHAFANZA DAVID CHENAI, MR.3. CHAIBVA GABRIEL, MR.4. CHAMBOKO TAURAYI, MR.5. CHEBUNDO BLESSING, MR.6. CHIGUMIRA CAROLINE ANN MISS7. CHIKWEKWE VAKAYI DOUGLAS, MR.8. CHIMANYIWA ANDREW, MR.9. CHINGOMBE JOSEPH, MR.10. CHINYOKA TINOMUDAISHE ADV.11. CHIRINDO DENFORD DZINGIRAYI, MR.12. CHIRUNGA DONALD, MR.13. DENGU GODFREY CHARLES, MR.14. DEWAH JOHNSAI T., MR.15. DHLAMINI TARISAI, MR.16. DHLIWAYO S TSITSI, MRS.17. DUBE SMILE, MR.18. DUBE CHARLES J.M., MR.19. DUBE EDWARD, MR.20. DUBE-BANDA CHRISTOPHER, MR.21. DZEKA BEST GILBERT, MR.22. DZICHAUYA MISHECK, MR.23. FUNDIRA CHRISTINA, MS.24. GONESE JACOB, MR.25. GUNGUWO ELLIOT, MR.26. GURIRA GODFREY T., MR.27. GUVAMOMBE ANGELINE, DR.28. HOVE TINOMUDAISHE H., MR.29. HUNGWE MABEL NDAKARIPA, DR.30. HUSHAI SAMSON NEVER ELDER, MR.31. JARICHA DENNIS TENDAI CHARLES, MR.32. JEJE SYDNEY, MR.33. KASHANGURA BRIAN, MR.34. KATIYO NEVER, MR.35. KINGSTON MAGAYA, MR.36. KUMW ENDA ZONDI, MR.37. KUNAKA MATTHEWS TICHAONA, MR.38. KURASHA JAMESON, PROF.39. KUREBWA JOSEPH, DR.40. KW ENDA LEONARD, MR.41. MABUWA DAVID TAPERA, MR.42. MADHUVEKO PHILLIP, MR.43. MADZIKANDA MUNASHE TONGOGARA, MR.44. MAGWADA DOMINIC, MR.45. MAHACHI JEFFREY TAKAW IRA, MR.46. MAJOME FUNGAYI JESSIE, MS.47. MAJURA MICHAEL, ADVOCATE.48. MAKAMURE JOHN, MR.49. MAKONO CHARLES N., DR.50. MANDINDE WILBERT PFUNWADZASHE, ADVOCATE.51. MANDISODZA KILLIAN, MR.52. MANDIZHA ALBERT, MR.53. MANGOMA SAMSON, MR.54. MANZOU JAMES AMBASSADOR55. MAPURANGA LAST, MR.56. MAPURANGA MACHIVENYIKA TOBIAS, DR.57. MARINGE NOAH, MR.58. MASARA BASIL, MR.59. MATHAMBO PETER, DR.60. MATIZA ABEL, MR.61. MATONGA FORBES, MR.62. MATOPE TAWANDA, MR.63. MATUTU TONGAI, MR.64. MBENGO ARGUMENT IVAN, MR.65. MBERI JOHN M., MR.66. MHUNDURU GRATIANO PAUL, MR.67. MLOBANE THANDIWE, MS.68. MOYO STANLEY, MR.69. MPOFU RABSON, MR.70. MSIKA MABEL S., MS.71. MTOMBENI KENNY, MR.72. MUBAYIRENYI WEBSTER, MR.73. MUCHECHETERE CATHERINE, DR.74. MUCHEKI THOPSON, MR.75. MUCHENA ALICE, MS.76. MUCHENGWA FRANK, MR.77. MUGABE TATENDA, MR.78. MUGARI ISHMAEL, MR.79. MUGONI PAUL MUNYARADZI, MR.80. MUGORE JOSEPH, MR.81. MUGUGU ABIGAEL T.82. MUKWEMBI SIMON, PROF.83. MUNDONDO GARCIA, REV.84. MUNYEDZA PROSPER, MR.85. MURAPA KUZIWA PHINEAS, MR.86. MUREMEREDZO IVAN, MR.87. MUSHORE JAMES ANDREW, MR.88. MUSHUNJE ARNOLD, MR.89. MUSIKA LOVEMORE, MR.90. MUTABENI THERESA, MS.91. MUTATU VALANTINE, MR.92. MUTEMI ANTHONY, MR.93. MUTSEYEKWA THOMAS PIUS, MR.94. MUTSUMBA CALEB, MR.95. MUTUKUDZI CHARLES, MR.96. MUZARIRI CALVIN, MR.97. MUZIRE MUNYARADZI, MR.98. MWETE CRISPEN, MR.99. NCUBE NOMSA HAZEL, MS.100. NCUBE THEMBELANI KOLE, MR.101. NDEBELE KHUMBULA, MR.102. NDLOVU MLUNGISI, MR.103. NDLOVU MOFFAT NJELEZA, MR.104. NDLOVU S THALIMO, MRS.105. NDOU BOYANA, MR.106. NDOWE DONNY C., MR.107. NGAZIMBI SHECKEM, MR.108. NGWANGA LOVENESS, MS.109. NYAMBUYA CLOUD, MR.110. NYAROTA GEOFFREY, MR.111. NYATHI NTOKOZO, MR.112. NYAUDE ONESMUS, DR.113. NYONI GRREYSON, ADVOCATE.114. SANDE PANGANAI, MR.115. SANTU MICHAEL D RTD. MAJOR116. SANYAHOKWE MUNYARADZI, MR.117. SHIKU MANUEL VIKIRAYI, MR.118. SIBANDA MARK CHIVHEYA, MR.119. SIBANDA NORMAN, MR.120. SILUKHUNI NANETTE, DR.121. SIMANGO ANDREW, MR.122. SITHEMBISO ANGELA MAHLAMVANA-TOFA, MRS.123. SIT HOLE THOMAS AMOS GANDA, DR.124. SMART MIRIRAI, MR.125. TICHARWA GARABGA, MR.126. TSHUMA MEHLULI, MR.127. VETERAI EDMORE GOCHAI, MR.128. VUROMBE VENGAI, MR.129. WUTAWUNASHE S SHUVAI, MRS.130. YOLAMU ROBERT, MR.131. ZISENGWE DUMISANI HENDRY, MR.132. ZIWERERE HENRY BISHOP, MR.133. ZVOMA AUSTIN MURANGANWA, MR.The Chairman is, therefore, inviting the public to lodge objections, if any, to any of the nominated candidates. The objections should be based on very strong verifiable character or other considerations that would be inconsistent with their appointment to the Commission. The objections should be made in writing and lodged within a period of 7 business days after publication of the names of candidates.A Sub-Committee of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) will sit within 7 days of the closing date to consider the objections. The final list of candidates to appear before the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders will then be duly published immediately thereafter.Furthermore, members of the public are also being invited to submit, within 7 days, of this notice, possible questions to be posed to the interviewees.A type-written submission, lodging an objection, stating reasons for the objection, addressed to the Clerk of Parliament in envelopes clearly marked with the name "Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission-Objections", can be posted, hand delivered or emailed to:-Attention: Chairperson of the Interviewing PanelThe Clerk of Parliament Parliament of ZimbabweParliament BuildingP.O. Box CY 298 Causeway, Hararezaccnominations@parlzim.gov.zwClosing date of receipt of objections and possible questions to be posed to interviewees is Tuesday 26th March 2019.