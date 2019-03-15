Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

by Parliement
1 hr ago | Views
ANNOUNCEMENT OF NAMES OF CANDIDATES NOMINATED FOR THE ZIMBABWE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION (ZACC)
The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.


Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 201 9, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders called the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the Commission. By the closing data 28 February 201 9, the Parliament of Zimbabwe had received 152 nominations.

In conformity with the approved Guidelines, the Chairperson of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders hereby publishes names of the persons who were nominated as candidates.

1. BOTOMANI GIBSON, MR.
2. CHAFANZA DAVID CHENAI, MR.
3. CHAIBVA GABRIEL, MR.
4. CHAMBOKO TAURAYI, MR.
5. CHEBUNDO BLESSING, MR.
6. CHIGUMIRA CAROLINE ANN MISS
7. CHIKWEKWE VAKAYI DOUGLAS, MR.
8. CHIMANYIWA ANDREW, MR.
9. CHINGOMBE JOSEPH, MR.
10. CHINYOKA TINOMUDAISHE ADV.
11. CHIRINDO DENFORD DZINGIRAYI, MR.
12. CHIRUNGA DONALD, MR.
13. DENGU GODFREY CHARLES, MR.
14. DEWAH JOHNSAI T., MR.
15. DHLAMINI TARISAI, MR.
16. DHLIWAYO S TSITSI, MRS.
17. DUBE SMILE, MR.
18. DUBE CHARLES J.M., MR.
19. DUBE EDWARD, MR.
20. DUBE-BANDA CHRISTOPHER, MR.
21. DZEKA BEST GILBERT, MR.
22. DZICHAUYA MISHECK, MR.
23. FUNDIRA CHRISTINA, MS.
24. GONESE JACOB, MR.
25. GUNGUWO ELLIOT, MR.
26. GURIRA GODFREY T., MR.
27. GUVAMOMBE ANGELINE, DR.
28. HOVE TINOMUDAISHE H., MR.
29. HUNGWE MABEL NDAKARIPA, DR.
30. HUSHAI SAMSON NEVER ELDER, MR.
31. JARICHA DENNIS TENDAI CHARLES, MR.
32. JEJE SYDNEY, MR.
33. KASHANGURA BRIAN, MR.
34. KATIYO NEVER, MR.
35. KINGSTON MAGAYA, MR.
36. KUMW ENDA ZONDI, MR.
37. KUNAKA MATTHEWS TICHAONA, MR.
38. KURASHA JAMESON, PROF.
39. KUREBWA JOSEPH, DR.
40. KW ENDA LEONARD, MR.
41. MABUWA DAVID TAPERA, MR.
42. MADHUVEKO PHILLIP, MR.
43. MADZIKANDA MUNASHE TONGOGARA, MR.
44. MAGWADA DOMINIC, MR.
45. MAHACHI JEFFREY TAKAW IRA, MR.
46. MAJOME FUNGAYI JESSIE, MS.
47. MAJURA MICHAEL, ADVOCATE.
48. MAKAMURE JOHN, MR.
49. MAKONO CHARLES N., DR.
50. MANDINDE WILBERT PFUNWADZASHE, ADVOCATE.
51. MANDISODZA KILLIAN, MR.
52. MANDIZHA ALBERT, MR.
53. MANGOMA SAMSON, MR.
54. MANZOU JAMES AMBASSADOR
55. MAPURANGA LAST, MR.
56. MAPURANGA MACHIVENYIKA TOBIAS, DR.
57. MARINGE NOAH, MR.
58. MASARA BASIL, MR.
59. MATHAMBO PETER, DR.
60. MATIZA ABEL, MR.
61. MATONGA FORBES, MR.
62. MATOPE TAWANDA, MR.
63. MATUTU TONGAI, MR.
64. MBENGO ARGUMENT IVAN, MR.
65. MBERI JOHN M., MR.
66. MHUNDURU GRATIANO PAUL, MR.
67. MLOBANE THANDIWE, MS.
68. MOYO STANLEY, MR.
69. MPOFU RABSON, MR.
70. MSIKA MABEL S., MS.
71. MTOMBENI KENNY, MR.
72. MUBAYIRENYI WEBSTER, MR.
73. MUCHECHETERE CATHERINE, DR.
74. MUCHEKI THOPSON, MR.
75. MUCHENA ALICE, MS.
76. MUCHENGWA FRANK, MR.
77. MUGABE TATENDA, MR.
78. MUGARI ISHMAEL, MR.
79. MUGONI PAUL MUNYARADZI, MR.
80. MUGORE JOSEPH, MR.
81. MUGUGU ABIGAEL T.
82. MUKWEMBI SIMON, PROF.
83. MUNDONDO GARCIA, REV.
84. MUNYEDZA PROSPER, MR.
85. MURAPA KUZIWA PHINEAS, MR.
86. MUREMEREDZO IVAN, MR.
87. MUSHORE JAMES ANDREW, MR.
88. MUSHUNJE ARNOLD, MR.
89. MUSIKA LOVEMORE, MR.
90. MUTABENI THERESA, MS.
91. MUTATU VALANTINE, MR.
92. MUTEMI ANTHONY, MR.
93. MUTSEYEKWA THOMAS PIUS, MR.
94. MUTSUMBA CALEB, MR.
95. MUTUKUDZI CHARLES, MR.
96. MUZARIRI CALVIN, MR.
97. MUZIRE MUNYARADZI, MR.
98. MWETE CRISPEN, MR.
99. NCUBE NOMSA HAZEL, MS.
100. NCUBE THEMBELANI KOLE, MR.
101. NDEBELE KHUMBULA, MR.
102. NDLOVU MLUNGISI, MR.
103. NDLOVU MOFFAT NJELEZA, MR.
104. NDLOVU S THALIMO, MRS.
105. NDOU BOYANA, MR.
106. NDOWE DONNY C., MR.
107. NGAZIMBI SHECKEM, MR.
108. NGWANGA LOVENESS, MS.
109. NYAMBUYA CLOUD, MR.
110. NYAROTA GEOFFREY, MR.
111. NYATHI NTOKOZO, MR.
112. NYAUDE ONESMUS, DR.
113. NYONI GRREYSON, ADVOCATE.
114. SANDE PANGANAI, MR.
115. SANTU MICHAEL D RTD. MAJOR
116. SANYAHOKWE MUNYARADZI, MR.
117. SHIKU MANUEL VIKIRAYI, MR.
118. SIBANDA MARK CHIVHEYA, MR.
119. SIBANDA NORMAN, MR.
120. SILUKHUNI NANETTE, DR.
121. SIMANGO ANDREW, MR.
122. SITHEMBISO ANGELA MAHLAMVANA-TOFA, MRS.
123. SIT HOLE THOMAS AMOS GANDA, DR.
124. SMART MIRIRAI, MR.
125. TICHARWA GARABGA, MR.
126. TSHUMA MEHLULI, MR.
127. VETERAI EDMORE GOCHAI, MR.
128. VUROMBE VENGAI, MR.
129. WUTAWUNASHE S SHUVAI, MRS.
130. YOLAMU ROBERT, MR.
131. ZISENGWE DUMISANI HENDRY, MR.
132. ZIWERERE HENRY BISHOP, MR.
133. ZVOMA AUSTIN MURANGANWA, MR.

The Chairman is, therefore, inviting the public to lodge objections, if any, to any of the nominated candidates. The objections should be based on very strong verifiable character or other considerations that would be inconsistent with their appointment to the Commission. The objections should be made in writing and lodged within a period of 7 business days after publication of the names of candidates.

A Sub-Committee of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) will sit within 7 days of the closing date to consider the objections. The final list of candidates to appear before the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders will then be duly published immediately thereafter.

Furthermore, members of the public are also being invited to submit, within 7 days, of this notice, possible questions to be posed to the interviewees.

A type-written submission, lodging an objection, stating reasons for the objection, addressed to the Clerk of Parliament in envelopes clearly marked with the name "Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission-Objections", can be posted, hand delivered or emailed to:-

Attention: Chairperson of the Interviewing Panel
The Clerk of Parliament Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament Building
P.O. Box CY 298 Causeway, Harare
zaccnominations@parlzim.gov.zw
 
Closing date of receipt of objections and possible questions to be posed to interviewees is Tuesday 26th March 2019.



Source - Parliament

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government sells NetOne and TelOne

56 mins ago | 432 Views

Students recount sleeping with corpses #CycloneIdai

1 hr ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe army rescues 20 marooned villagers

1 hr ago | 448 Views

'Cyclone victims being buried in mass graves'

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

WATCH: Lobengula's grave site revealed

2 hrs ago | 2291 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 4798 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

3 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

3 hrs ago | 2457 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

3 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zesa gets new board

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

4 hrs ago | 2076 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Build to live not just stay

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 3568 Views

Fired worker kills employer

12 hrs ago | 3456 Views

9 cheat death after kombi crash

12 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mohadi challenges DTZ board

12 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Bosso still without captain

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Man fatally stabs wife's daughter

12 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Joana Mamombe in the dock

12 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa tasks 2 ministers to address Beitbridge plight

12 hrs ago | 522 Views

Cyclone Idai affects wheat importation

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

15 hrs ago | 6415 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

15 hrs ago | 1287 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

15 hrs ago | 4326 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

16 hrs ago | 4026 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days