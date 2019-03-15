Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa off to affected areas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who arrived in Manicaland yesterday, has this morning left Mutare for the affected areas.

Chimanimani and Chipinge were the most affected areas in the province.

The President was seen off at Mutare Aerodrome by government officials who include Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi and Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How to choose the right powder welding machine

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa plans to stop using army in demos

1 hr ago | 628 Views

Lupane school forced to close over goblins

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Kwekwe VID receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Uproar over illiterate councillor

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa cannot lead dialogue

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear before Bulawayo court

1 hr ago | 313 Views

This is not it Mr Mnangagwa!

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Mohadi opens tobacco selling season

1 hr ago | 89 Views

No one will die of hunger, Mnangagwa tells cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 69 Views

In need of Python homework help? Professional Help, Cheap and High-Quality!

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Government sells NetOne and TelOne

6 hrs ago | 5264 Views

Students recount sleeping with corpses #CycloneIdai

7 hrs ago | 4099 Views

Zimbabwe army rescues 20 marooned villagers

7 hrs ago | 3522 Views

'Cyclone victims being buried in mass graves'

7 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

WATCH: Lobengula's grave site revealed

8 hrs ago | 7725 Views

Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

8 hrs ago | 3066 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 13313 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

8 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

9 hrs ago | 5472 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

9 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

9 hrs ago | 1285 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

9 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

9 hrs ago | 1166 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

9 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

9 hrs ago | 677 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zesa gets new board

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

10 hrs ago | 3292 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

11 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Build to live not just stay

17 hrs ago | 1792 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 3921 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days