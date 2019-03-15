Kwekwe VID receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has called for an investigation into reports that officials at the Kwekwe Depot of the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) are allegedly receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences.Obert Chinhamo, the director of ACT-SA said complainants have singled out four officials who are soliciting for bribes of US$100 in exchange for Class 4 and 5 drivers' licences.All those refusing to pay would fail regardless of how good they are.He said on March 18, 2019, more than 18 representatives of driving schools in Kwekwe met and resolved to shun taking learners to the depot in protest against the corruption thereof.Chinhamo claimed that he alerted one of the senior officials at the depot but nothing was done about it. "I gave him the names of the four officials implicated in the corruption scandal as well as an indication that there were several learners willing to help him set the traps and catch the culprits red-handed.He promised to visit our offices on the same day for further discussions but he didn't. I am not surprised that driving schools have decided to protest against this depot. Corruption is sickening and it disturbs even more when a leader of such a depot refuses to cooperate in support of his subordinates." he said.