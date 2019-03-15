Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa plans to stop using army in demos

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed government's plan to buy riot hardware and water cannons for police officers in a bid to stop relying on the military in containing violent demonstrations.

This comes as a South African non-governmental organisation Gift for the Givers recently donated R55 million to government for training police officers and purchasing protective gear for use during riotous situations.

Mnangagwa and his government have suffered huge setbacks in their re-engagement efforts with Western governments and the United States of America due to the January riots in which the military was accused of gunning down protesters.

While the European Union (EU) spared the 76-year-old veteran Zanu-PF leader and his colleagues from been hit with further sanctions, the US extended them by another year citing "disproportionate" use of force by soldiers during the January riots - which were sparked by a steep fuel price increase announced by Mnangagwa - ahead of his trip to Eastern Europe.

In an interview during his short visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last weekend, in which he explained the involvement of the army in quelling civil disturbances, Mnangagwa said his government had set sights on equipping police to avoid future intervention by the military in civil policing matters.

He said currently police were ill-equipped to contain the demonstrations, "the only people we can call are the army to stop the destruction and bring law and order". Comparing the country's riots to the French yellow vests protests that have been sweeping France for the past four months, he said the police did not have necessary tools to contain protests hence the use of the military.

"The French police use water cannon and they use batons, but we don't have those things. "We need to acquire them so that we can deal with civil disturbances," said Mnangagwa. In January this year, police and soldiers were engaged in running battles with protesters who flooded the streets of Harare, Bulawayo and other towns - to protest the steep fuel price hikes which were announced by Mnangagwa ahead of his tour of Eastern Europe.

Property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was also destroyed and looted in the mayhem which ensued, after thousands of workers heeded a three-day strike call by labour unions. At the same time, security forces unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, the opposition and civil society leaders, in a move which received wide condemnation in the country and around the world.

Mnangagwa, who was feted like a king when he replaced ousted former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, initially lifted the mood of crisis-weary Zimbabweans who were hopeful at the time that he would turn around the country's economic fortunes.

However, the post-July 30, 2018 election shootings - which left at least six civilians dead when the military used live ammunition to quell an ugly demonstration in Harare's central business district (CBD) - and dozens of deaths during this year's fuel riots, as well as the subsequent vicious clampdown of dissenting voices - are seen as having dented his international image significantly, in addition to harming his chances of getting financial support from Western countries.

Last month, Mugabe launched a blistering attack on Mnangagwa over government's handling of the January riots and its subsequent use of soldiers to quell the ugly disturbances.

Mugabe made the attacks as he celebrated his 95th birthday celebrations at his palatial Borrowdale home - which is commonly referred to as the Blue Roof - to renew his feud with his once longtime aide, following his fall from power after nearly four decades at the helm of the country.

"You want to shower yourself with praises despite being at the top? You are not God ED. Today you are at the top, tomorrow you will be at the bottom. Keep that in mind. "God has his own way of punishing rogues and cruel people.

"He who is obsessed with seeing corpses everyday will soon realise that people would clamour too to see his corpse one day. I say to soldiers ‘stop killing people'. "What you are doing (killing people) is going to catch up with you very, very soon. Just tomorrow, it would have caught up with you," the bitter Mugabe warned ominously in reports relayed to the outside world via his associates.

"People should love their army ... they should not fear the army. We can't continue with people being bashed on the head.

"So, I say to you, ‘get your lessons correct'. Let's create an environment where our people are happy, not what's happening now.

"We will not shy away or be afraid to talk. No! Let's be frank with each other," Mugabe said further during his birthday celebrations.

Mnangagwa's under pressure government has since hired a top American reputation management firm - to spruce up Zimbabwe's international image and to lobby US President Donald Trump's government in a bid to improve frosty relations between Harare and Washington.

This comes after a disappointed Trump renewed America's targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe for another year- accusing Mnangagwa and his government of not doing much to improve Harare's democratic credentials since Mugabe fell from power in November 2017.

The public relations company which has been contracted by Zimbabwe, Ballard Partners, is headed by prominent Washington lobbyist Brian Ballard - who is also said to be a top fundraiser for Trump's political campaigns.

According to the details of the contract between Harare and Ballard Partners, which was signed last month by Foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo, the government will pay the American firm a whopping US$500 000 a year for its services.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that Ballard Partners is - among other things - expected to help Harare shed off its pariah status in Washington, while also working to assist Zimbabwe to access critically-needed funding from international financial institutions.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How to choose the right powder welding machine

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Lupane school forced to close over goblins

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Kwekwe VID receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Uproar over illiterate councillor

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa cannot lead dialogue

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear before Bulawayo court

1 hr ago | 392 Views

This is not it Mr Mnangagwa!

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Mohadi opens tobacco selling season

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa off to affected areas

1 hr ago | 86 Views

No one will die of hunger, Mnangagwa tells cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 75 Views

In need of Python homework help? Professional Help, Cheap and High-Quality!

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Government sells NetOne and TelOne

7 hrs ago | 5307 Views

Students recount sleeping with corpses #CycloneIdai

7 hrs ago | 4116 Views

Zimbabwe army rescues 20 marooned villagers

7 hrs ago | 3546 Views

'Cyclone victims being buried in mass graves'

7 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

WATCH: Lobengula's grave site revealed

8 hrs ago | 7790 Views

Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

8 hrs ago | 3083 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 13472 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

9 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

9 hrs ago | 5503 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

9 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

9 hrs ago | 1287 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

9 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

9 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

9 hrs ago | 680 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

9 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zesa gets new board

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

10 hrs ago | 3308 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

11 hrs ago | 4829 Views

Build to live not just stay

17 hrs ago | 1793 Views

'Adultery & murder plot' nurse faces US$10 000 lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 3925 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days