Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne outpaces competitors, active subscriber base balloons

by Ndou Paul
2 mins ago | Views
STATE-OWNED mobile phone company NetOne recorded a massive growth in active mobile subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2018, while its two rivals, Telecel and Econet, reported a marginal increase or declined in terms of subscribers, according to the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Zim Techreview reported that in September, NetOne, posted $10 million revenue in September, the revenue was 6 percent above what was budgeted for and 18 percent ahead of the same period last year. For the 2018 financial year, it is expected that NetOne made a profit after years of making losses. In October 2018, the then NetOne acting chief executive officer, Nkosinathi Ncube, told reporters that the company's year-to-date revenue of $84 million, surpassing last year's figure by 9 percent.

According to Potraz's report for the fourth quarter which was released today, NetOne's active mobile subscribers grew by 5,2% from 3 097 077 in the third quarter to 3 256 592 in quarter four.

Econet's active mobile subscriptions increased by 1,9% to 8,552,289 from 8,396,728.

Telecel's active mobile subscriptions declined by 12,3% to 1,100,111 from 1,254,746 registered in the third quarter of 2018.

"An annual comparison shows that total active mobile subscriptions declined by 8.4% to reach 12,908,992 from 14,092,104 recorded in 2017; hence, the mobile penetration rate declined by 9.6% to reach 93.1% from 102.7% recorded in 2017," Potraz said.

The regulatory body said NetOne now has a 25,2% market share which is an increase from the 24,3% recorded in the third quarter. Econet maintained its dominant position, increasing its market share to 66,3% from 65,9%. The increase of market share by the two companies was at the expense of Telecel which lost subscribers over the course of 2018.

All the mobile networks recorded growth in active mobile money subscriptions with NetOne's OneMoney recording the highest growth rate of 32.7%. There was however no major change in the market share of mobile money subscriptions over the course of the year.

Overall, NetOne's growth was underpinned by a direct result of a number of initiatives put in place to drive business growth, mainly the offering of customer-centric products, broadening the product and service offering and the realising of existing products, while driving subscriber acquisition.

The initiatives include OneFusion introduced in May last year, offering on-net and off-net voice calls, international calls, messages, data, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

NetOne has also embarked on an ambitious project, where it recruited 20 000 brand ambassadors who are aggressively registering new subscribers, replacing lines, number matching as well as marketing and selling NetOne products.

NetOne has increased in the number of base stations to further improve connectivity and data accessibility across the country.

The location of some of the new base stations seeks to reduce the disparity between rural and urban areas, by improving Internet access through mobile devices.

OneMoney, NetOne's mobile financial services platform, is also pressing ahead on a positive growth curve that has seen it recording a 93 percent growth in active subscribers.

Mobile money platforms such as OneMoney are in sync with Government's financial inclusion mantra.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How to choose the right powder welding machine

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa plans to stop using army in demos

4 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Lupane school forced to close over goblins

4 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Kwekwe VID receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences

4 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Uproar over illiterate councillor

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa cannot lead dialogue

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear before Bulawayo court

4 hrs ago | 1360 Views

This is not it Mr Mnangagwa!

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mohadi opens tobacco selling season

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa off to affected areas

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

No one will die of hunger, Mnangagwa tells cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

In need of Python homework help? Professional Help, Cheap and High-Quality!

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Government sells NetOne and TelOne

9 hrs ago | 5923 Views

Students recount sleeping with corpses #CycloneIdai

9 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Zimbabwe army rescues 20 marooned villagers

9 hrs ago | 3817 Views

'Cyclone victims being buried in mass graves'

9 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

WATCH: Lobengula's grave site revealed

10 hrs ago | 8763 Views

Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

10 hrs ago | 3299 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 15529 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

11 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

11 hrs ago | 5815 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

11 hrs ago | 3848 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

11 hrs ago | 692 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

11 hrs ago | 1346 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

11 hrs ago | 918 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

11 hrs ago | 1285 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

11 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulilima West MP bemoans absence of referral hospital

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZCTU bosses' freedom bid quashed

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zesa gets new board

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

#Cyclone Idai: Mnangagwa on the ground

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Water shortage to increase in Harare

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

'Joshua Nkomo made Mugabe the leader of ZANU in 1975'

12 hrs ago | 3660 Views

How Prophet Isaiah Sovi foretold Cyclone Idai

13 hrs ago | 5022 Views

Build to live not just stay

19 hrs ago | 1803 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days