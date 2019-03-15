Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa send support to Cyclone Idai-hit Manicaland

by ZimLive
2 hrs ago | Views
The European Union has released US$3,97 million in emergency support for Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi which have been blighted by severe flooding from Cyclone Idai.

Out of the aid package, just over $2,2 million will be provided in Mozambique, $1,2 million in Malawi and $700,000 in Zimbabwe.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: "The EU stands in solidarity with all those people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Just hours after the Cyclone's impact, we are making emergency aid available to address the pressing humanitarian needs and to boost the local response efforts.

"In addition, we are sending our technical experts on the ground and our Copernicus satellite system has been activated to identify needs and help our humanitarian partners and the local authorities in their response."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said over a hundred people had been killed in Zimbabwe, while the death toll in Mozambique is expected to exceed a thousand, according to President Filipe Nyusi.

Help has also come from regional countries. South Africa sent two helicopters – an air ambulance and a transport helicopter. Zimbabwe's military deployed one helicopter, which has proven to be woefully inadequate in airlifting marooned villagers and ferrying the sick and injured to hospital.

Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates have also sent a consignment of food and medicines, Mnangagwa said on Tuesday when he arrived in Manicaland.

Mnangagwa, who was in the United Arab Emirates when the cyclone struck, said he had also made a plea for off-road vehicles – presumably for use by the Civil Protection Unit – and has been assured they will be delivered soon.

Source - ZimLive

