Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga plead for MP Sacco after he's jeered in Chimanimani

by ZimLive
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga were both forced to defend a Zanu-PF MP as they toured areas ravaged by Cyclone Idai on Wednesday.

Joshua Kurt Sacco, who won with a huge majority in elections last July to represent Chimanimani East, stood crestfallen after villagers, some of whom lost everything in the cyclone disaster, jeered when Chiwenga mentioned his name in Ngangu, a high density suburb of Chimanimani.

Chiwenga was praising Sacco's efforts to raise the alarm about the devastation in the district when the crowd jeered. The Vice President had a torrid time getting the crowd to appreciate his point, and had to repeatedly ask them "please be quiet" and "please listen".

"For the police and the soldiers to get to you," Chiwenga said referring to impassable roads and destroyed bridges which delayed rescue efforts, "we were working with Sacco. He's the one who woke us up on Saturday to tell us of the tragedy that had occurred here."

Chiwenga also credited Sacco's local knowledge for navigating backroads in order to reach Ngangu after the main highway was cut off with several bridges swept away.

Sacco won Chimanimani East with 16,492 votes, defeating the MDC's Maxwell Mdhluri who polled 3,034 votes. But locals appeared intensely unhappy with him, and this appeared to surprise Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

"This one that you say you don't like, I like him," Mnangagwa said, tapping Sacco on the shoulder. "That's your problem (that you dislike him) because I as the ruler of this country, who rules over you, I like him."

Mnangagwa said Sacco had kept them fully briefed about the developing disaster, and his information had been critical in mobilising aid.

The military said on Monday that it expects that when the final death toll is determined, upwards of 500 people would be dead or missing presumed dead.

Flood waters which destroyed homes in Manicaland had swept some locals who had taken shelter inside their homes, sometimes whole families, up to the rivers and onward to Mozambique, Mnangagwa said.

"We will bring them home," Mnangagwa pledged.

Mnangagwa also warned against corruption in the distribution of food and other material donor aid, warning that there would be "special punishment" for anyone found stealing.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

22 mins ago | 48 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Chamisa opens up on his visit to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 562 Views

Mugabe Aeroplanes sold for $12.5 million

2 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe's military says Cyclone Idai death toll to exceed 500

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

South Africa send support to Cyclone Idai-hit Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

NetOne outpaces competitors, active subscriber base balloons

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

How to choose the right powder welding machine

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa plans to stop using army in demos

6 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Lupane school forced to close over goblins

6 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Kwekwe VID receiving bribes in exchange for drivers' licences

6 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Uproar over illiterate councillor

6 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa cannot lead dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear before Bulawayo court

6 hrs ago | 1722 Views

This is not it Mr Mnangagwa!

6 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Mohadi opens tobacco selling season

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa off to affected areas

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

No one will die of hunger, Mnangagwa tells cyclone victims

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

In need of Python homework help? Professional Help, Cheap and High-Quality!

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Government sells NetOne and TelOne

11 hrs ago | 6269 Views

Students recount sleeping with corpses #CycloneIdai

12 hrs ago | 4533 Views

Zimbabwe army rescues 20 marooned villagers

12 hrs ago | 3951 Views

'Cyclone victims being buried in mass graves'

12 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

12 hrs ago | 820 Views

WATCH: Lobengula's grave site revealed

13 hrs ago | 9576 Views

Candidates nominated for ZACC - full-list

13 hrs ago | 3430 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 17780 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to decline to 10%

13 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Mnangagwa to splash on riot gear

14 hrs ago | 6145 Views

'Chamisa visit to #CycloneIdai hit areas a publicity stunt'

14 hrs ago | 4048 Views

Gukurahundi play gets Nama nomination

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

#CycloneIdai: 500 still missing as rescue efforts continue

14 hrs ago | 1383 Views

New Zesa board tasked to curb corruption

14 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mnangagwa resurrects Beitbridge District club

14 hrs ago | 955 Views

BCC faces questions over lavish spending

14 hrs ago | 985 Views

Victoria Falls mall ready to open

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

MDC MP seeks removal from remand

14 hrs ago | 926 Views

Mash Central MDC youth leader out on bail

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

Headman leaves behind 35 children

14 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Man (21) kills brother (15) over food

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Men jailed 2 years for defacing Mnangagwa banner

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

MP takes council to task over floods

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF Senator sued over $368k power debt

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Over 100 trucks transporting Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Potraz summons Liquid over tariff hike

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Leyland eyes Zimbabwe bus plant

14 hrs ago | 775 Views

Heavyweights vie for ZACC posts

14 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chamisa wants MPs to push for Department of Civil Protection reform

14 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zesa gets new board

14 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days