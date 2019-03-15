News / National
Mugabe Aeroplanes sold for $12.5 million
Zimbabwean based German aviation expert Jerry Haas has reported that the two airlines belonging to the Mugabe-linked and now defunct Zimbabwe Airways have been put up for sale in Malaysia.
Haas is famed for reporting accurate accounts on the Zimbabwe Airways project since its inception.
"Finally on the market. These former Zimbabwe Airways #B772 are now sale for $12.5 million." Haas posted on Twitter.
Haas did not mention the seller in Malaysia but inserted the following Email for anyone interested in buying the airline: contactus@atmosphereairlinesuk.com.
A search on the internet revealed that the email belongs to a company called Atmosphere Airlines which describes itself as a family owned airline registered with Companies House setting up at London Stansted Airport located in the County of Essex South East England.
In February Transport Minister Biggie Matiza told journalists at a post-cabinet press briefing that the four planes initially purchased for Zimbabwe Airways by the government would now be taken over by Air Zimbabwe.
"This is not a new acquisition. Zimbabwe Airways acquired four Boeing 777 aircraft and Cabinet has approved the finalisation of the deal so that we can bring them to be part of Air Zimbabwe," said Matiza
Source - Byo24News