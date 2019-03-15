BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende has announced that he has been banned from visiting the Mabvuku Fuel Depot due to failing a security test."Just been informed by Parliament that I have been banned from visiting the Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot as part of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development because I have failed the security test conducted by government Protection and Security Inspectorate," Hwende said.Hwende is on bail over charges of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government. He is banned from addressing public gatherings and using social media.