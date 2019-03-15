Latest News Editor's Choice


Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

by Mandla Ndlovu
Social Media users on Wednesday expressed jubilation after money transfer company World Remit finally granted Biomedical Scientist Freeman Chari the right to use their services to transfer to Zimbabwe over $20 000 he had fundraised for the victims of Cyclone Idai.

Initially, the company had announced that it is not able to assist in the transfer of the money. The responsible invited widespread condemnation from all over the country.


"WorldRemit called me today. The issues we had were resolved. Which means we will be able to use their services to Zimbabwe for the purposes of this Cyclone Fundraiser at no charge. They have also committed to contributing $25K to the Red Cross for Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique."Chari said.

World Remit apologized for the miscommunication between Chari and their representative.

"Sorry if there has been any misunderstanding, our customer service representative was unaware of the work we do with the International Red Cross. Please send us your contact details and we can work together to get your funds safely to a registered charity." The Company said.



Source - Byo24News

