Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Amakorokoza star Frank Malaba, known as Dr Phumza, says some married men in Bulawayo are gay and they come out only at night to look for other male partners because of the fear of what society will say of them.The South African based actor-cum-radio personality's statement comes at a time when tabloid newspaper B-Metro reported that 80% of Bulawayo men are gay.Malaba, who says he was once a victim of societal expectation before he came out of the closet, encouraged these men to gather courage and get open about their sexuality and disregard what people will say about them"Where I come from, some gay men are married to women and they come out at night like vampires thirsty for semen and male caresses."At daybreak they stand at podiums and denounce homosexuality as an inhuman disease. I was a victim of those vampires once. I made it out somewhat unscathed. I am forever grateful for this. In the same breath, I mourn those who never quite made it out."Malaba then likened these men to breathing people in a coffin who are supposed to act dead even if they are alive."They still roam the streets of my youth like hearses driving around with live people in coffins, too scared to scream in case they freak out pall bearers that expect them to be inanimate corpses."The trouble is, once at the graveyard, there's no clawing out from under the dirt. At least if you call out from the coffin you'll freak people out and still have room to run into the streets and haunt the gatekeepers of love and masculinity.""You're not dead, damnit! The coffin isn't your life. Break through and haunt the fuck out of these streets. You belong everywhere but the graveyard. Breathe with me." Malaba said.