Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will arrive in Bulawayo on Thursday to meet with the second largest City's Civil Society Organisations.The Ministry of information Publicity and Broadcasting services announced in a Tweet that, "Today (Thursday) President ED Mnangagwa will meet with civil society organisations in Bulawayo."Civil Society Organisations are known to have a long-standing hostile relationship with the ruling ZANU PF due to their political and Human Rights activities they conduct.Recently President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused a Harare based Civic Society Organisation Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition of being the brains behind the violent protests that rocked Zimbabwe on January 14.More to follow...