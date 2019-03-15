Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will arrive in Bulawayo on Thursday to meet with the second largest City's Civil Society Organisations.

The Ministry of information Publicity and Broadcasting services announced in a Tweet that, "Today (Thursday) President ED Mnangagwa will meet with civil society organisations in Bulawayo."

Civil Society Organisations are known to have a long-standing hostile relationship with the ruling ZANU PF due to their political and Human Rights activities they conduct.

Recently President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused a Harare based Civic Society Organisation Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition of being the brains behind the violent protests that rocked Zimbabwe on January 14.

More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

13 mins ago | 33 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

31 mins ago | 298 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

46 mins ago | 759 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

55 mins ago | 312 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 978 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Woman hacked to death

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3043 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

13 hrs ago | 6310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days