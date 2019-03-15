Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN Norton MP, Temba Mliswa has accused Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of unlawfully giving orders to Chikurubi Maximum Prison officials to allow jailed former Zanu-PF MP Munyaradzi Kereke have sexual intercourse with his younger wife who is not a prison inmate.

Mliswa raised the issue during the ministers' question and answer session in parliament on Wednesday.

The independent legislator asked cheekily if government policy on conjugal rights to inmates had changed.

"Has government policy shifted on conjugal rights of prisoners? For example, former member of parliament Munyaradzi Kereke is alleged to have impregnated his wife whilst in prison and you are also implicated for having facilitated that. Can you respond," said Mliswa to cheers from opposition MPs.

He went on, "The question of conjugal rights should be extended to everyone and my question is; has the policy shifted for the one prisoner that I have mentioned.

"Why is that right not given to everyone? The issue of the selective application of the law needs to be corrected?"

An annoyed Ziyambi asked his former Zanu-PF ally to prove his claims saying it was a very serious allegation.

Excited opposition MPs defended Mliswa saying the controversial legislator had used the word "alleged" and was still protected by the law.

Ziyambi later said in response, "The answer that I have is that we now have the Prisons and Correctional Services Department which is a constitutional body.

"We are shifting away from a scenario where a prisoner is a condemned individual. We are moving from incarceration to rehabilitation of offenders; correct them and integrate them into society.

"The mentality that society had before was that once you are incarcerated, you are condemned. That is the thinking honourable Mliswa has."

Ziyambi also responded to claims he facilitated sex between Kereke and his wife.

"I am not in a position to answer what he asked about someone who is imprisoned and so on. It becomes too specific. But, we need to come up with more open prisons where prisoners are even allowed to visit their homes if they are not dangerous and also open up more community correctional centres," he said.

Kereke is serving a 10-year jail term for raping his niece.

Rumours that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was planning to move his ally away from Chikurubi Maximum Prison have died down.

Recent reports have pointed to former Reserve Bank governor Gideon Gono's advisor being singled out for special treatment by prison officials.

Recent images showed Kereke kneeling in front of Ziyambi after the minister had visited the prison on official duty.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

13 mins ago | 41 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

59 mins ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 477 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 531 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

1 hr ago | 151 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3013 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6049 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

12 hrs ago | 6671 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

13 hrs ago | 5427 Views

Chamisa opens up on his visit to Manicaland

14 hrs ago | 5225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days