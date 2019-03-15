Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa said yesterday that Government will soon roll out a new rural housing development plan that will ensure the building of better houses that are strong and durable in rural areas.

The President was speaking during his tour of Chimanimani to assess the damage inflicted by Cyclone Idai, which has claimed more than 100 people, displaced thousands and left hundreds of houses destroyed.

Most of the houses that were destroyed failed to withstand the strong rains and winds, a situation attributed to the building material used that made them weak. President Mnangagwa said there was need to have properly constructed houses, as haphazardly constructed ones had contributed to the significant loss of lives in the area.

"We have lost lives due to sub-standard construction of houses," he said.

"Our housing construction should change forthwith and Government will also assist in this regard. We want stronger structures to save lives."

Until now, Government had little input in the building of houses in rural areas, resulting in people constructing their homes using poor materials that cannot withstand harsh weather conditions.

Some of the houses in rural areas are built using pole and dagga or bricks and dagga, without other reinforcement building materials like cement. Houses in the rural areas are also built in dangerous places like mountain slopes, valleys and river banks, a situation that make their occupants vulnerable to natural disasters like floods and mudslides.

This was because rural housing has been on the periphery of planning and President Mnangagwa's pronouncement yesterday is expected to change the status quo.

The situation in the rural areas is in sharp contrast with the strict supervision of house construction in urban areas, where city engineers have to approve every stage of construction.

Certain specifications are set for urban houses and the strict monitoring has resulted in strong structures that last longer.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

14 mins ago | 82 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

29 mins ago | 354 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

38 mins ago | 195 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1858 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 703 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6213 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

13 hrs ago | 6789 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

14 hrs ago | 5478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days