Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

by ZimLive
2 hrs ago | Views
International money transfer agency World Remit has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross' relief mission for Cyclone Idai - but not before a social media storm after it refused to waiver transfer fees on donations for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean social activist Freeman Chari, who is based in the United States, raised in excess of $23,000 which he wanted channelled to the disaster mitigation efforts.

He wrote to World Remit on Tuesday, stating: "Sending this money to Zimbabwe through your platform will take out a huge chunk that could be used for the efforts. Is there a way your organisation can waive the fees for us?"

In a response which Chari later said left him "shocked", London-headquartered World Remit – which makes millions yearly through money transfers to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, the countries worst hit by the cyclone – said it was "unable to offer free transfers with the exception of when we run promotions or support specific relief efforts."

Chari shared details of his conversation with World Remit representatives on Twitter, sparking threats from Zimbabweans never to use the money transfer agency's services again.

Within hours, World Remit had gotten in touch with Chari, apologising for the "misunderstanding".

"Sorry if there has been any misunderstanding, our customer service representative was unaware of the work we do with the International Red Cross. Please send us your contact details and we can work together to get your funds safely to a registered charity," World Remit said in a Twitter reply.

On Wednesday, World Remit – still smarting from the furore – went a step further and announced it was making a donation of its own.

"In the wake of #CycloneIdai, many of our customers have contributed to relief efforts in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. We're supporting their generosity by donating $25,000 to the International Red Cross in the three affected countries," the company said.

To draw a line under the affair, Chari returned to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that World Remit had been in touch with him and the matter was resolved positively.

"World Remit called me today. The issues we had were resolved. Which means we will be able to use their services to Zimbabwe for the purposes of this cyclone fundraiser at no charge. They have also committed to contributing $25K to the Red Cross for Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique," he said.

The United Nations says Cyclone Idai is on course to be the worst ever tropical cyclone to hit the southern hemisphere, with thousands feared dead, a majority of them in Mozambique where President Philipe Nyusi says flood waters which have swamped villages have made it impossible to make an assessment of the true extent of the crisis

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

2 mins ago | 0 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

17 mins ago | 110 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

26 mins ago | 111 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1545 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 591 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3022 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6134 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

13 hrs ago | 6737 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

13 hrs ago | 5458 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days