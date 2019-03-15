Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government and civil servants yesterday sealed a salary accord after the employer improved its offer to the workers from $350 million to $400 million. This will translate to a salary increment of $129 across board effective April 1.

The lowest paid worker in Grade B1 will now be getting $570 up from $441.

Negotiations for a further salary review—possibly in June—will continue with other non-monetary incentives being considered. The Government workers put pen to paper after a Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) meeting held in Harare.  

An agreement sealed by the two parties states that a consensus was reached after taking into consideration "the challenges being faced by members of the public service due to rising cost of living and having noted the state of the economy."

"(It was agreed that) a cost of living adjustment (COLA) of $400 million be effected across the board for all members of the public service with effect from April 1 2019 to December 31, 2019," reads the agreement.

"Government undertook to clear the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) arrears resources permitting and provide additional public service buses to augment the current fleet of buses."

The JNC also agreed that Statutory Instrument 52 of 2019—which allows civil servants to import cars duty-free—be implemented. It was also agreed that study tours on the establishment of the Public Service Bargaining Council be conducted by June 2019.

"Negotiations would continue to consider sector-specific allowances and other non-monetary incentives," reads the agreement.

Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander said negotiations will continue until the welfare of civil servants improved. "Though we have our demands which we want met, at least this is a sign of fruitful dialogue which has culminated into this agreement," she said.

"As Apex Council we will continue negotiating with the employer and this agreement is subject to review in June. We have agreed that developments in the economy, whether positive or negative, will see the parties sitting on the table to dialogue."

She added: "As Apex Council we are also happy that finally we have been heard on the issue of duty-free cars. This is also a sign that Government is committed to the betterment of our lives as workers and we hope all other non-monetary incentives we are pushing for will come to fruition."

Government recently unveiled a $60 million housing facility for civil servants as part of the non-monetary incentives. A memorandum of agreement between the employer and the National Building Society (NBS) on the rollout of the project is in place.

This is part of Government's commitment to provide decent and affordable housing to the people, mostly civil servants and among President Mnangagwa's interventions to alleviate hardship among citizens on the back of austerity measures Government is implementing.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

14 mins ago | 79 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

29 mins ago | 348 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

38 mins ago | 193 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1853 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 700 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6213 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

13 hrs ago | 6788 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

14 hrs ago | 5478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days